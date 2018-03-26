Body of missing W.Va. man found in Ohio River

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The body of a Winfield, W.Va. man who had been missing since Christmas Day of 2017 has reportedly been found in the Ohio River.

According to a press release from Putnam County (W.Va.) Sheriff Steve Deweese, on Friday, March 23, at around 4:20 p.m., a fisherman spotted a body in the Ohio River near Gallipolis, Ohio.

First Responders arrived on scene, along with a representative from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The release states, during the preliminary investigation on scene, authorities were able to identify the body of Jason Kirkpatrick, 44, from Tucker Creek Campground in Winfield. Kirkpatrick had last been seen around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2017 at Tucker Creek Campground along W.Va. 817, walking on foot, headed south toward Winfield.

The body was transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy.

“I would like to thank the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Natural Resources Police and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department who assisted with the recovery efforts and the investigation,” Deweese said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jason Kirkpatrick’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

