Warrants yield recovered stolen property

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin commented on the execution of two search warrants Sunday recovering what his office has described as a “large quantity of stolen property” and a “busy weekend.”

“Our patrol and investigative staff has worked diligently through the weekend in an effort to bring resolutions to several investigations, as a result we have recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property,” said Champlin. “Two search warrants were executed on Sunday afternoon and evening. One warrant was executed at a residence on Creekview Road in Raccoon Township and a second was executed on Little Bullskin Road in Harrison Township. Detectives with our office are still actively engaged in the investigations which led to these search warrants and several suspects have been identified. Our investigative staff will continue to work tirelessly until these cases are concluded and these suspects are brought to justice. I would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Gallia-Meigs Post and the Ohio State Patrol’s Aviation Division for their assistance and support in the operations which were conducted Sunday.”

Champlin encourages the public to contact his office at 740-446-1221 or through the anonymous tip line at 7430-446-6555 to provide any information that they may have regarding crimes being committed in Gallia County.

