Task force, OSP, Sheriff’s Office serve search warrant

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Swick Road in Morgan Township on Friday afternoon and two were taken into custody.

According to Champlin, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Friday afternoon. As a result of the search warrant, suspected narcotics were seized and two individuals were taken into custody.

“This is an example of another case of out-of-town drug dealers setting up shop in Gallia County,” said Champlin. “Maybe they didn’t get to hear the song we have been singing for the past year ‘We’re not gonna take it anymore.’”

“A big thanks to all the folks in Gallia County for helping us rid our county of these dealers. Thanks for your encouragement, prayers and support. It is an honor to live here and serve each of you,” said Champlin.”

This investigation is still ongoing and is being led by The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force who will be in consultation with Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s office regarding charges on the suspects in this investigation. The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Champlin encourages the public to keep feeding his office tips either through his deputies or by leaving an anonymous message on the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 740-446-6555.

Two in custody