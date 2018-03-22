FAC event to help fund the arts

GALLIPOLIS —The French Art Colony will be hosting its second annual Roaring Twenties auction fundraiser Saturday April 7 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The evening is themed after the roaring twenties, and guests are encouraged to dress the part in 1920’s formal wear and enjoy food and drink of the time. The public can come be a part of the event for the cost of a $25 per ticket.

“The cost of the ticket is twenty-five dollars, and for that cost you get nice hors d’oeuvre, through the Colony Club we will have specialty drinks, there will be door prizes all evening, different (prize drawings) you can bid on if you like, and they can just enjoy the evening with some nice music,” said Maggie Jackson, executive director of the FAC. “If they would want to participate in the auctions there will be a silent auction but there will also be a live auction for the larger prizes starting at 8 p.m.”

Some of the items available at auction include trips to Broadway in Columbus, a concert at Fur Peace Ranch, a three night condo at Snowshoe, a leather backpack from River City Leather, and more.

“It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the French Art Colony. Since we are a nonprofit we rely mainly on grant funding and donors to run our business. All of the funding and money goes towards anything to do with our arts mission,” said Jackson.

Some of the events that this will help fund include art galleries, art classes for youth and adults, the summer concert series, and all of the community events and outreach.

“We feel like the arts can enhance anybody’s lives here in our community, and art is a part of enhancing and making life worth while,” said Jackson. “It helps children, people with disabilities, it helps adults, it helps all people and that’s our goal, to allow it to be accessible for all and something that everybody can enjoy.”

Tables will be for sale at the event also, for varying prices. To purchase tickets or to inquire about a table, call 740-336-3834.

