Soil. Water District open contests and scholarship

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District is offering an opportunity for college-bound agricultural/ natural resources student to move toward their career goals.

The organization is offering at $500 scholarship. This scholarship program recognizes a deserving student with a long -term career interest in agriculture and/or natural resources, and rewards them with funding to assist with a college education. To apply for the Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship, a student must be a Gallia County resident, be enrolled in an accredited, nonprofit, vocational or technical institute, community college, four-year college or university that offers an academic major in a field related to agriculture and or natural resources, include a copy of an acceptance letter and proof of registration and plan on a career in agriculture and or natural resources.

If an applicant is in doubt about their eligibility, it is recommended they apply. Scholarship amounts a one-time award of $500 will be awarded to a person who meets the eligibility requirements. This award is good for one year and is not based on financial need. Recipient of the award is allowed to apply funding toward tuition and fees, room, board, books, supplies and incidental expenses and transfer from one institution to another and retain the scholarship.

The Gallia SWCD Board of Supervisors will select the winner in May of each year and notification will occur following selection . In evaluating the applicants, the committee will consider their high school records, standardized test results, extracurricular activities and evidence that they are genuinely interested in a career in agriculture and or natural resources. The required essays are an important part of the evidence to be considered. If there is no clear winner of the scholarship supplemental information or an interview may be requested by the top three applicants.

The scholarship payment will be made to the winner during a scheduled presentation. A check will be made payable to the recipient. Wee would like to take a photograph of the recipient to use in any future publications and prefer to have participant be present at an annual banquet in the fall. The application and supporting credentials are due to the Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District office by 4 p.m. the last business day of April. No late applications will be accepted. Forms can be found at www.galliaswcd.com and should be returned to 111 Jackson Pike, Suite 1569, Gallipolis, OH, 45631. The office can also be reached at 740-446-6173.

In separate events, the soil and water district will also be putting on a series of contests for school age children. The first o such contests is a post contest asking children to create an 8.5 inch by 14 inch poster centered around a conservation message addressing the theme “Watersheds: Our Water, Our Home.”A conservation related prize will be presented to winners and artwork will be placed in participating restaurants during Stewardship Week, April 29 to May 4.

Volunteers are asked to participate in a conservation camp June5-7 for children up to grade eight. Volunteers must be older than participants. Students grade 9 through 12 are welcomed to volunteer.

The district will also be hold a photo contest for adults as well as children in grades 7 to 9. The photo contest deadline is Sept. 1. The Big Tree Contest will feature Wild Black Cherry trees and it deadline is Sept. 28.

For more information, visit www.galliaswcd.com.