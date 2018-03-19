Celebrating a love of reading

RIO GRANDE — Rio Grande Elementary students recently celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday this year by participating in Read Across America Week.

Seuss’ birthday of March 2, which fell on a Friday this year, is National Read Across America Day which RGE teachers expanded into a whole week-long event.

“It’s a literary enforcer, we made it a week long so we can do units with it and make it a little more fun for them,” said Second Grade Teacher Sarah Nunn.

Students were presented with different and unique ways to experience reading that varies from the traditional classroom setting and incorporates other subjects as well. The second grade students experienced a book tasting, where teachers decorated the classroom like a restaurant with different Dr. Seuss books as the main course.

“It gave them options, they had more than one book to choose, and my kids had to do at least three,” said Nunn. “My kids who don’t just sit and read normally really enjoyed it. I think it was because of the theme of book tasting with the table cloths and decorations.”

Christy Randles’ second grade class got to experience a dose of science with their reading with a theme of “Cloudy with a chance of meatballs.”

“We incorporated some science with it. Our theme was ‘Cloudy with a chance of meatballs,’ so it was a story they are kind of familiar with though a lot of them just knew there was a movie and not a book. So it was a story they kind of knew about and we were able to build from that,” said Randles. “We did some weather forecasts, we worked on some weather vocabulary and comprehension, we made weather bubbles and asked them what kind of weather they would like to have if it was raining food.”

Educators at Rio Grande Elementary work to implement as many resources in their classrooms as possible, and this was one opportunity to do just that.

“We were really trying to set the stage to engage. When you bring outside stuff into the classroom, they ask what’s going on, it peaks their interest when we do things like that because they are curious about what in the world this teacher is going to do now,” said Randles.

Principal Julie Bays reads to students with Cat in the Hat themed hats for Read Across America Day, celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday and promoting literacy in schools. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_RGE-read.jpg Principal Julie Bays reads to students with Cat in the Hat themed hats for Read Across America Day, celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday and promoting literacy in schools. Courtesy

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.