GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commissioners have issued a proclamation regarding the week of March 18-24 as National Agriculture Week in Gallia County.

Members of the Farm Bureau in Gallia County recently met with the Commissioners to receive the official proclamation.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Gallia County, we were founded in Gallia County on agriculture. There have been several difficulties over the past few years with the younger generation coming up and trying to afford to take over family farms and continue that,” said Commissioner Harold Montgomery. “I commend you young folks for stepping foward and still trying to hold agriculture as one of our top economic engines here in Gallia County.”

Members of the Gallia County Farm Bureau presented gifts to the commissioners, giving them the fruits of the labor of farmers in Gallia County.

“Gallia County was really built on agriculture and it’s still the driving force behind a lot of the economy and a lot of the jobs that are in the county and we think it’s important to take time to recognize agriculture whenever we can,” said President of the Gallia County Farm Bureau Jake Bodimer. “We certainly appreciate the support you guys have given to farmers over the years, we know we have friends in the commissioners office, you guys obviously understand the importance of agriculture and we want to keep that bond strong.”

As the proclamation states, the commissioners call upon the general public to recognize and celebrate the work of farmers and producers in Gallia County on the 45th anniversary of National Agriculture Day. The proclamation was voted upon and signed by each of the commissioners.

“Thank you three gentleman and you young lady for the work you do. That’s one thing I’ve been very impressed with since becoming a commissioner is the farm bureau, our 4H program here in Gallia County is second to none. You guys all do a great job,” said Gallia Commissioner Brent Saunders.

