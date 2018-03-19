Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

The fourth annual Saint Patrick’s Cultural Festival and Parade kicked off Saturday in downtown Gallipolis. The parade, which had around 30 participants registered, marched towards Gallipolis City Park which hosted the festival filled with a variety of activities for the Irish and the “Irish for a day.” More parade pictures inside this edition and online at www.mydailytribune.com.

The fourth annual Saint Patrick’s Cultural Festival and Parade kicked off Saturday in downtown Gallipolis. The parade, which had around 30 participants registered, marched towards Gallipolis City Park which hosted the festival filled with a variety of activities for the Irish and the “Irish for a day.” More parade pictures inside this edition and online at www.mydailytribune.com. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.21-Page-1.jpg The fourth annual Saint Patrick’s Cultural Festival and Parade kicked off Saturday in downtown Gallipolis. The parade, which had around 30 participants registered, marched towards Gallipolis City Park which hosted the festival filled with a variety of activities for the Irish and the “Irish for a day.” More parade pictures inside this edition and online at www.mydailytribune.com. Beth Sergent | Tribune