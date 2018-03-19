Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

St. Peter’s Church reminds all “God loves you…no exceptions” in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.

Members of the Gallipolis Shrine Club in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.

Members of the Ohio Valley Hiking Club hike through Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.

Brownies and Girl Scouts march in the parade route in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.

Members of the VFW Post #4464 Color Guard begin Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.

Holzer Health System goes “green” for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin and special guests in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.

The Gallipolis T.A.S.C. float in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.