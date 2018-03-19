Posted on by

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day


St. Peter’s Church reminds all “God loves you…no exceptions” in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.

Beth Sergent | Tribune

Members of the Gallipolis Shrine Club in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

Members of the Ohio Valley Hiking Club hike through Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

Brownies and Girl Scouts march in the parade route in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

Members of the VFW Post #4464 Color Guard begin Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

Holzer Health System goes “green” for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin and special guests in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

The Gallipolis T.A.S.C. float in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Gallipolis.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

