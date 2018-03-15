Student art returning to French Art Colony

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City School District students will soon be displaying their work on the same walls that many before them have adorned.

The French Art Colony is set to host the 2018 Spring Art Show starting this Saturday through April 8. The exhibit will kick off with a reception also on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the FAC.

The art show has been a long standing practice of local students, and hosting their event at the FAC creates a special outlet for their work. According to Art Teacher Ashton Saunders, the exhibit allows the students access to a cultural event that focuses on their efforts while giving the public, parents, and other students an opportunity to appreciate and support the youth through art.

“Art is something that everyone can participate in regardless of socioeconomic status, age, or culture. It is one thing that unites our students in a world where they are often measured in test scores,” said Saunders. “I am so proud of the work they have created this year, and I’m excited for the community to see what amazing art our students are creating.”

The show will feature work from 150 students ranging from kindergarten through seniors in high school, featuring work in numerous painting methods – ceramics, pencils, print making, and other mixed media. Across the country, art has become a debated issue in public education. Locally, art has always been an offering to students in the city and county school districts.

“Not every student will always be a top notch artist, but every student can, and does, use their imagination and create art,” said Art Teacher Terri Crothers. “Research has shown that kids who are involved in art education learn how to problem solve and critically think on a higher level than peers who do not participate in art education programs. Art is used across the curriculum and is an important component to learning.”

Collectively, the art department in the Gallipolis City School District is glad for the opportunity to share the work of their students to the world.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

