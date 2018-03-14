Name released in death investigation

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released an update in regards to the suspicious death investigation which is being conducted by his office along with Ohio B.C.I.

“At this time, we can confirm by our investigation that the deceased has been identified as Charles A. Wolfe, age 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio,” Champlin said. “Our office is continuing to investigate the cause of Mr. Wolfe’s death jointly with Ohio B.C.I. and further details will be released at the appropriate time. If anyone believes that they may possess any information pertinent to this investigation, they are asked to contact our office at 740-446-1221.”

Wolfe was a long-term contractor and paper distributor with the Gallipolis Daily Tribune for several years.

