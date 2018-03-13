Easter egg fundraiser for the city pool

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Pool Improvement Committee (GCPIC) has begun fundraising for the 2018 pool season. To start the season off they are selling candy filled Easter Eggs to families before April 1.

Packages start at $20 for 40 plastic eggs filled with candy, and buyers have two delivery options.

“You either get the option of eggs lightly hidden in your yard or you can get them in a basket with a letter from the Easter Bunny on your porch,” said Bradie Angel, GCPIC member.

The eggs will be delivered around dusk on March 31 and buyers will receive a notification by text to remind them about the delivery.

“It could be a special surprise for the kids when they wake up from the Easter Bunny in the morning,” said Angel.

Orders to purchase the eggs must be submitted by March 28, and can be placed through email at gallipolisfoundation@gmail.com or by phone at 740-818-9471. Payment is due at the same time the order is placed.

According to Angel, the organization is still raising funds for a new filtration system at the city pool. All of the funds raised last year are still being held towards the $45,000 cost of the new system.

“For filters we’re looking at approximately $45,000, so we’re kicking off fundraising again to try and do this,” said Angel. “We currently have other fundraisers going on as well, as we’re still trying to cover the cost of the filters.”

The Gallipolis Foundation and the Gallipolis City Pool Improvement Committee are both non-profit organizations working to promote community values and relationship building. To learn more about both groups, they can be found on Facebook.

