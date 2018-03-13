Taylor, Estruth campaign in Pomeroy

POMEROY — Current Lt. Governor and Republican Governor candidate Mary Taylor made a stop in Pomeroy on Tuesday morning, along with her running mate Nathan Estruth.

Taylor and Estruth met with local officials and residents at the Ewing-Schwarzel Family Center, their first of five stops in Southeast Ohio on Tuesday.

Taylor, who currently serves as lieutenant governor under Gov. John Kasich, explained her position on some key issues, while detailing how she and Estruth are the non-establishment conservative candidates in the race.

The two face off against the ticket of Mike DeWine (current attorney general) and Jon Husted (current secretary of state) for the Republican nomination on May 8.

The way conservatives beat the establishment, Taylor told those in attendance, is for the voters to rise up — as they did in 2016 — and show that it is the voters who decide who represents them. “It can and will happen again,” said Taylor.

Taylor expressed the importance of people like those in attendance on Tuesday morning going out to spread the message of the campaign in defeating the establishment candidate.

Among her goals should she become the next governor, Taylor stated she plans to end Medicaid expansion by proposing a consumer driven marketplace; repeal common core and restore local control over education, giving every student the high school education they deserve to be successful; shut down sanctuary cities; solve the opioid crisis with the efforts of communities and a continuum of care through private entities; and to continue to champion conservative causes such as the second amendment rights and right to life.

“You have a choice and the time for choosing is May 8,” said Taylor.

“I am an unapologetic conservative champion who will fight the status quo everyday,” said Taylor before taking questions.

Estruth, a career businessman, joined the campaign as Taylor’s running mate in mid-January, bringing more than 26 years of private sector business experience to the team.

While Estruth has never held elected office or been a candidate, he said he has been engaged in government working as an intern on Capitol Hill for Representative Eldon Rudd, in the Reagan White in the Office of Public Liaison, and briefly in Secretary Jack Kemp’s Office of Speechwriting at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before being asked to help Secretary J. Kenneth Blackwell in Cincinnati. He has also worked or volunteered on multiple Congressional and Senate contests across several states.

He recently retired from Proctor & Gamble after serving as an officer and vice president for more than a decade.

Taylor called Estruth the perfect COO (chief operating officer) to her CEO (chief executive officer) role when elected as Ohio’s Governor.

Additional state and local candidates are expected to visit Meigs County next week as the Meigs County Republican Party hosts its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on March 22 at Meigs High School.

Additional details on Taylor’s plans as discussed on Tuesday can be found at marytaylorforgovernor.com.

Governor candidate Mary Taylor speaks from State Rep. Jay Edwards and local resident Tom Theiss during Tuesday’s meet and greet. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.14-Taylor-1201831315354710.jpg Governor candidate Mary Taylor speaks from State Rep. Jay Edwards and local resident Tom Theiss during Tuesday’s meet and greet. Governor candidate Mary Taylor, center, speaks at the Ewing-Schwarzel Family Center in Pomeroy as Lt. Governor candidate Nathan Estruth looks on. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.14-Taylor-2201831315357966.jpg Governor candidate Mary Taylor, center, speaks at the Ewing-Schwarzel Family Center in Pomeroy as Lt. Governor candidate Nathan Estruth looks on. Governor candidate Mary Taylor speaks with Meigs County Engineer Gene Triplett. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.14-Taylor-320183131541808.jpg Governor candidate Mary Taylor speaks with Meigs County Engineer Gene Triplett. Meigs County Republican Party Chairman Bill Spaun and candidate for governor of Ohio, Mary Taylor. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.14-Taylor-420183131544283.jpg Meigs County Republican Party Chairman Bill Spaun and candidate for governor of Ohio, Mary Taylor.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.