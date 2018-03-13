Sheriff’s Office investigates ’suspicious’ death

ADDISON TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to what law enforcement have called a suspicious death which is under investigation by his office.

Champlin said,“In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 13, 2018, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported deceased individual on George’s Creek Road in Addison Township. When deputies arrived at the scene, it was not immediately apparent as to the cause of death. Based on this information, detectives as well as investigators from (Ohio) BCI were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.”

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_web1_Tribune-25-5.jpg