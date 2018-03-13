Task Force, GPD seize cash, suspected drugs

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Department and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at a Third Avenue residence in Gallipolis Monday and seized suspected narcotics and cash.

Chief Jeff Boyer stated that the search warrant was obtained by the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commissions Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties with the assistance of the Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holden’s Office.

During the search of the residence officers located a large sum of suspected narcotics along with approximately $2500 in cash and drug paraphernalia. Three adult males from Detroit, Michigan, were located inside the residence, as well.

Task Force agents and officers from the Gallipolis Police Department will consult with the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commissions Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Gallipolis Police Department, Middleport Police Department, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI as well as the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutors Offices. The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_web1_Tribune-25-3.jpg