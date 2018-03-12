Upcoming Bossard events

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Memorial Library is marching into spring and beyond with a full lineup.

Bossard is preparing for its 2018 summer reading program with the theme “Libraries Rock.” Libraries across Ohio will capitalize on similar themes along with a local share of musically-themed programming at the Gallia library.

Looking into March, yoga classes will be offered for free on Tuesdays with 10 a.m. sessions and 6 p.m. sessions to accommodate various schedules for patrons ages 16 and up. Participants are asked to sign a waiver that is kept on file.

On March 15, the French City Writer’s Guild will meet once again. This session is geared towards adults 18 and over due to mature content. Gallia writers are invited to come, present and discuss their work in a constructive manner.

The library has also been working to strengthen its teen patron programs.

“We’ve been striving to build up our services to teens,” said Library Director Debbie Saunders. “We’ve launched the teen book club. This is much more than a book club. There is discussion about the book that has been chosen for the month. There’s also activities, crafts and times to enjoy food and I think there will be time for a taste test challenge. This is Saturday, March 17, at 2 p.m.”

The book being reviewed this session is Susan Dennard’s “Truthwitch.”

“It’s a time for teens to come together and socialize and be a positive experience to meet other people,” said Saunders.

Participants from the ages 13 to 17 are asked to have a parent’s permission and signature to attend. Those 18 to 19 are welcomed as young adults.

The library is also offering a women’s self-defense class by Nathan Harvey with the Gallia Sheriff’s Office. No registration is required and will be held March 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 16 and up.

“Participants will learn awareness, prevention, avoidance and basic physical defense skills,” said Saunders. “We just encourage women in the community who would like to learn to defend themselves to attend.”

Bossard Book Club is open to adults and serves as another form of discussion with area peers. Saunders encouraged more introverted library patrons to consider coming and being part of the club even if they preferred listening.

Books read by the various clubs within Bossard are chosen by the patrons participating in their respective groups.

