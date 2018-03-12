Gallipolis man charged with inducing panic

RIO GRANDE — A Gallipolis man has been arrested and charged with inducing panic, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Champlin reports on Sunday, at approximately 5:11 p.m., his office received a report that the Bob Evans Restaurant in Rio Grande, had received several calls from an irate individual who allegedly threatened to “blow the place up.”

Deputies and other agencies including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, University of Rio Grande Police Department, Rio Grande Police Department, the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Department and the Gallia County E.M.S. responded to the scene and assisted with evacuating the building and closing off Ohio 588.

Working with officers from the Gallipolis City Police Department, a suspect was identified and was taken into custody less than one hour after the initial report, according to Champlin.

Arrested was Cody Johnson, 25, of Gallipolis.

“Cody was charged with Inducing Panic and he will be spending the night with us,” stated Sheriff Champlin. “We take threats like this very seriously and anyone causing panic or making threats to harm someone else will have a reservation waiting for them in the cross bar motel.”

Champlin added: “I would like to thank the employees and the corporate offices of Bob Evans Restaurant for their assistance in this investigation and for ensuring their customers and staff members were safe.”

Prosecutor Jason Holdren’s Office is being consulted regarding additional charges which may be filed in this case.

