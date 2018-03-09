Warrant sweep in Gallia

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has announced a warrant sweep was conducted by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office working in conjunction with the United States Marshals Office on the morning of Friday, March 9.

According to Champlin, taken into custody as a result of this activity were the following: Amanda Harold (age 32) for an indictment for possession of heroin, (2) indictments for possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and for a probation violation from the Gallipolis Municipal Court. Ernest Witherspoon (age 51) indictment for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Jason Martin (age 38) probation violation from the Gallipolis Municipal Court. Tesa Schoolcraft (age 40) failure to appear from the Gallia County Common Pleas Court, bond revocation from the Gallia County Common Pleas Court, failure to appear (2) from the Gallipolis Municipal Court and a probation violation from the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Micah Conley (age 41) failure to appear from the Gallipolis Municipal Court. Chrystian Johnson (age 26) failure to appear from the Gallipolis Municipal Court. Jill Pelfrey (age 38) indictment for tampering with evidence. Vanna Johnson (age 27) probation violation from the Gallipolis Municipal Court. Steven Durham (age 48) indictment for failure to appear and failure to appear (2) from the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Additionally, during the course of the warrant sweep, Champlin said officers established probable cause of a crime or crimes being committed at a residence located along Ohio 160 in Bidwell.

“As a result of this discovery, the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs was contacted and a search warrant was executed at that residence,” states Champlin.

Allegedly found at the residence was suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana seeds and drug paraphernalia.

“As this investigation continues, agents with the Major Crimes Task Force will be consulting with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office with regards to charges,” Champlin said. “The proactive law enforcement activity that was conducted today is another example of how we are taking the fight to the criminals.”

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.

