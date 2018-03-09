9 sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, has announced the recent sentencings of nine individuals in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

The following individuals were sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans of the Gallia County Common Pleas Court:

Antwan L. Harrison, 38, of Columbus, was recently sentenced to five years in prison following his conviction of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first-degree.

Kala Y. Fetty, 31, of Gallipolis, recently violated the terms of her community control by failing to report to her community control officer and missing a treatment appointment. Fetty was placed on community control after being convicted of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree, and Possession of Heroin, also a felony of the fifth-degree. For her violations, the court ordered Fetty to successfully complete STAR, a lock-down community-based corrections facility (CBCF), upon her release from STAR to enter a halfway house with successful completion, and successfully complete the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Allen W. Burke, 39, of Bidwell, was recently sentenced to prison for one year after being convicted of Felony OVI, a felony of the fourth-degree. Once Burke is released from prison he will be placed on community control for 36 months. As part of his community control, Burke must successfully complete a CBCF, halfway house, and drug court.

Tammy Bonecutter, 48, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to prison for two years after being convicted of felony OVI, a felony of the third-degree. Once Bonecutter is released from prison she will be placed on community control for 36 months and shall be evaluated for participation in a CBCF.

G.M. Overstreet, 20, of Cheshire, was recently sentenced to prison for one year after being convicted of Aggravated Possession (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third-degree. Overstreet committed this felony while on community control for a prior drug conviction. Overstreet previously violated the terms of his community control and was ordered to successfully complete a CBCF.

Ricky D. Wolford, 54, of Patriot, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. The court sentenced Wolford to community control for a term of 24 months. As part of his community control, Wolford must successfully complete a CBCF and halfway house. Thereafter, Wolford will be evaluated for participation in drug court.

Michael A. Writesel, 31, of Gallipolis, recently violated the terms of his community control by failing to report to his community control officer and failing to provide documentation of his work, school, and residence. Writesel was placed on community control after being convicted of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. For his violations, the Court ordered Writesel to successfully complete a CBCF.

Jordyn D. Benson, 22, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to 330 days in jail for violating the terms of her community control by failing to report to her community control officer and failing to enter drug treatment as previously ordered. Benson was originally placed on community control following her conviction of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree. Benson previously violated the terms of community control and was ordered to complete a CBCF.

James E. Sheets, 33, of Crown City, was recently convicted of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. The court sentenced Sheets to community control for a term of 36 months. As part of his community control, Sheets must successfully complete a CBCF and halfway house. Thereafter Sheets will be evaluated for participation in drug court.

Fetty http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Fetty.jpg Fetty Writesel http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Writesel.jpg Writesel Wolford http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Wolford.jpg Wolford Harrison http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Harrison.jpg Harrison Benson http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Benson.jpg Benson Bonecutter http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Bonecutter.jpg Bonecutter Burke http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Burke.jpg Burke Sheets http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Sheets.jpg Sheets Overstreet http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Overstree.jpg Overstreet