Family loses home, possessions in Bidwell fire

BIDWELL — A house fire was reported at 93 Market Street, Bidwell, on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came into the Gallia 911 Center just after 2 p.m., with dispatchers alerting Springfield Township Fire Department.

District 12 responded to the home, which completely burned and is considered a total loss. According to Fire Chief Charles Smith, the Ohio State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the fire.

“Nobody was home during the fire, she was at work and the kids were at school. I suspect it to be electrical, we have put in a call to the fire marshal’s office,” said Smith.

The home was occupied by a woman and seven children, who lost all of their possessions in the fire.

“Red Cross arrived on the scene before we left. I know those guys will help her for a few days, but I also know some of the parents from River Valley Schools are out trying to get donations,” said Smith.

Donations are being taken up for the family in light of their loss. Nanette Elliott, a volunteer with the Red Cross is coordinating donations at this time. She is asking for clothes, shoes, and other basic home necessities currently. For more information about sizes and needs, she can be contacted directly at 740-418-9577.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Tribune-3.jpg