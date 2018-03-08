Blue Devils in the opera house

CENTENARY — Gallia Academy High School is celebrating Music in our schools month throughout March.

Each of the bands in the middle and high school performed at the Ariel Opera House Thursday evening for the public to honor the occasion.

“The purpose of Music in Our Schools Month is to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all children in our schools. Everyday I have the opportunity to see the power of music in action in our classes at Gallia Academy,” said Director John Barrett. “I love knowing that I get to help our students learn and grow both socially and academically everyday through music.”

The band chose to perform at the Ariel for several reasons. The high school symphonic band is performing this weekend at their Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) District 7, and this concert allows them a chance to preview their work and practice for a live audience outside of their comfort zone. Barrett also remarked that the Ariel is a historic venue for arts in the region, and that prestige is a benefit for his students.

“Being able to perform in a historic venue like the Ariel Opera House is a great honor our students. The history behind this theater is deep and rich and knowing our students have the opportunity to perform on the same stage as the Ohio Valley Symphony and many other great musicians is a wonderful feeling,” said Barrett.

The group did take up donations during the event to help perpetuate their funds necessary for repairing and purchasing musical instruments. Several students shared their thoughts on the importance of music in their lives.

“Music is a way to express yourself and connect with others. Growing up in today’s world presents a lot of challenges. When we are performing, we all learn to set our differences aside and come together to create something wonderful,” said Sophomore Aryana Roach.

“Performing in the Ariel Theater is a meaningful experience because it makes us feel like we are more than a high school musician. It gives us a chance to showcase what we have worked hard on to the community in a new and special way for us,” said Junior Thomas Hamilton.

“Music has taught me many valuable life skills. Through these programs I have learned more about leadership and how to be a leaders. I have also learned how to work better with others, make sacrifices and manage time,” said Sophomore Morgan Loveday.

The Gallia Academy Symphonic Band performed their spring music for the public at the Ariel Opera House Thursday evening.

By Morgan McKinniss

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

