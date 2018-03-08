Three charged following alleged assault

MEIGS COUNTY — Three people are facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, following an alleged assault on Wednesday.

In a news release, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported that around noon on March 7, his office received a phone call in reference to a female that showed up at a residence on Curtis Hollow Road that had been allegedly beaten and was bleeding. Deputies arrived at the scene and began an investigation as the victim was being treated by Meigs EMS. Once paramedics arrived, it was determined the victim had a severe fracture from what investigators later discovered was incurred from falling from a nearby cliff along Forked Run Lake. Deputies were able to obtain information from the victim prior to her being flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. for her injuries.

Deputies had learned during the investigation that sometime Wednesday morning the victim was at a residence on Bald Knob Stiversville Road when Marissa Starcher, age 34, of Pomeroy, Brooke Watson, age 29 and Nathan Grimm, age 31 of Ross Road, Portland, allegedly began assaulting the victim over alleged missing money that the victim was accused of taking.

The victim was reportedly beaten, punched, and hit with a ball bat several times by all involved. Watson and Starcher allegedly pulled the victim’s hair out of her scalp as well as hit her with a broom handle. The victim also alleges being sexually assaulted.

The victim was then reportedly blindfolded, placed into a car and driven to Putnam Drive next to Forked Run Lake. While in the car, the victim stated that her hair was cut but did not know by whom. Once they arrived to a pull-off spot on Putnam Drive overlooking the lake, the victim stated that she was drug from the car and shoved over a cliff which was several feet down where she sustained the severe injury to her arm.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence on Bald Knob Stiversville Road and was executed by deputies and BCI, who was called in to process the crime scene. While officers were executing the search warrant, information was received by deputies that the suspects were in a gold Saturn and possibly at a residence on Ross Road. As deputies were en route to that residence on Ross Road, the suspect vehicle was located driving down the road and a traffic stop was made. Suspects Starcher and Watson were located in that vehicle and were taken into custody.

Deputies were able to locate Nathan Grimm at his residence on Ross Road and he was taken into custody at that time. A search warrant was executed on Grimm’s residence also.

All three are incarcerated pending a court appearance. Charges of kidnapping, rape and attempted murder are being filed on all suspects, according to the release. Additional charges may follow.

The Ohio State Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Meigs EMS, Racine Police and Ohio BCI assisted with the investigation and apprehension of the suspects.

Sheriff Wood commended the agencies for working together on the investigation and apprehension, bringing together resources from many agencies.

Wood reiterated that at no time throughout the investigation on Wednesday was there a danger to the public with relation to the case. The sheriff assured that if at any time in this case or any future cases that there is a danger to the public that information will be provided to the public.

Wood noted that it is not always possible for law enforcement to share information as an investigation is taking place, and asked that the public refrain from spreading information on social media with regard to the location of law enforcement or actions taken during an investigation as it could put the men and women working on the case in danger.

Grimm http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.9-Grimm20183817532541.jpg Grimm Starcher http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.9-Starcher201838175345.jpg Starcher Watson http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.9-Watson20183817535179.jpg Watson

Charges include attempted murder, rape