Drugs seized at Ohio 554 residence

RACCOON TOWNSHIP — The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and Gallia Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday at a residence on State Route 554 in Raccoon Township and seized suspected narcotics and took two men into custody.

According to Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, his office along with agents and the Ohio State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Monday evening after an investigation of trafficking in narcotics was conducted at the residence.

“This investigation is yet another example of the persistent work that your law enforcement community is putting forth everyday to rid our beautiful county of the poison being dealt by these drug dealing villains from source cities such as Dayton, Ohio,” stated Champlin. “This investigation is still ongoing and is being led by The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force who will be in consultation with Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s office regarding charges.”

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.”

Champlin encourages the public to keep feeding his office tips either through his deputies or by leaving an anonymous message on the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 740-446-6555.

