Though the water is down, it has left a mess of mud and debris along the Gallipolis Riverfront. Coming in like a Lion, the first full week of March includes a chance of snow showers, low temperatures in the upper 20’s but no flooding. The high water also left this parting gift on the roof of this structure. What goes up, must come down.

