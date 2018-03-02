OVP cutest pet contest underway

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio Valley Publishing’s annual Cutest Pet Contest is underway.

Do you think your pet has what it takes to be crowned the cutest pet around? Submit a photo of your pet into the contest found on the websites of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune (www.mydailytribune.com), Point Pleasant Register (www.mydailyregister.com) and The Daily Sentinel (www.mydailysentinel.com). There is no purchase necessary and one valid entry per contestant. You must be 13 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest.

Submit photos now until March 10 on the websites only. Then, on March 11, voting begins and runs until March 25, allowing the public to choose who is the cutest pet. Bragging rights and a $50 grand prize is up for grabs. Sponsoring this contest is Riverbend Animal Clinic at 1520 State Route 160 in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Otis, the Meigs County Courthouse cat, was the winner of last year’s Cutest Pet Contest. Otis is pictured with his adopted family, back row, from left, Bev Collins from the Meigs County Auditor’s Office, Meigs County Auditor Mary Byer-Hill, Denise Manuel from the auditor’s office, Carrie Wamsley from Little, Sheets and Barr Law Office; front row, Maryann Parsons from the auditor’s office and Otis. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_4.1-PPR-Otis-1.jpg Otis, the Meigs County Courthouse cat, was the winner of last year’s Cutest Pet Contest. Otis is pictured with his adopted family, back row, from left, Bev Collins from the Meigs County Auditor’s Office, Meigs County Auditor Mary Byer-Hill, Denise Manuel from the auditor’s office, Carrie Wamsley from Little, Sheets and Barr Law Office; front row, Maryann Parsons from the auditor’s office and Otis.