DeWine rallies GOP faithful

Gubernatorial candidate and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine addresses Gallia Republicans during the annual Gallia Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner Thursday evening in Rio Grande. Look for details on DeWine’s appearance, along with a rundown of other speakers, in the Sunday Times-Sentinel.
