Capital bill introduced

COLUMBUS — The Ohio General Assembly recently reintroduced its capital budget bill for 2018 and Gallia County can anticipate receiving a few hundred thousand dollars in funding.

“The capital bill is kind of unique because it’s an agreed upon bill,” said State Representative Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) of the 93rd District. “So, there won’t be any changes to it. Pertinent to Gallia County are four projects that were funded.”

Smith said the French Art Colony could anticipate around $15,000 for restroom renovations for outdoor facilities. O.O. McIntyre Park District is anticipated to receive $125,000 to finish parts of its bike trail near the Gallipolis Developmental Center Property.

“It would allow people to run clear from the Kanauga area and down by the (Thomas) Do-It-Center,” said Smith.

Around $125,000 is slated to head to the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum and its rehabilitation efforts. Around $250,000 will head to the Field of Hope Campus to help renovate its main facility gym space.

“(State) Senator Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) and I worked hand-in-hand on this to try and determine which (projects) to fund,” said Smith. “I think the capital bills are a great chance for us to invest into our communities. House Bill 529 is a great example that will help our area.”

Smith credited Peterson for his mutual assistance in supporting the legislation.

The capital budget focuses on the most pressing needs of state government, schools and economic development within Ohio’s communities. It is a collaborative process involving state and local leaders, the economic development community, the arts community, and others to provide guidance on local investments, while balancing the state’s need for fiscal restraint and responsibility.

Previous projects funded included repairs for Gallipolis City Park monuments, rehabilitation efforts for the Ariel Opera House, a health station in Gallipolis and more.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

