City schools to hold safety meeting

CENTENARY — In light of recent events across the country, the Gallipolis City School District will be holding a school safety community meeting on Tuesday March 6 at 6:30 p.m.. The event will take place in the Holzer Center for Performing Arts at Gallia Academy High School.

“The purpose of this meeting is to create an open dialog with our community members and parents regarding safety protocols that our district utilizes to ensure our response is rapid and appropriate to the crisis situations that we could face,” said Superintendent Craig Wright. “We would also like to provide a venue for community members, parents, and staff to express their thoughts and concerns and provide us with feedback and suggestions.”

Various staff and personnel will be on hand to answer questions and explain some of the safety protocols in place to protect students and staff while they are at school. Leaders with GCSD understand that recent events in the country have raised concerns and hope to answer them.

“Our schools work closely with the staff, students, law enforcement and mental health professionals to ensure the safety of our students,” said Wright. “We have a solid safety plan in place and practice it frequently in our buildings. We look forward to working with the stakeholders of this community in order to improve the safety protocols in our schools.”

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

