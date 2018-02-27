For the record

Gallia County Probate Court

The following people have applied for marriage licenses through the Gallia County Probate Court:

Gregory Musser, 28, Gallipolis, and Linda Sheets, 22, Gallipolis. Roland Dovenbarger, 36, Gallipolis, and Cynthia McComas, 33, Gallipolis. Dainel Sizemore, 37, Gallipolis, and Jade Slone, 25, Gallipolis. Tyler Smith, 26, Thurman, and Savannah McCombs, 21, Cheshire. Brian Smith, 29, Cheshire, and Elizabeth Cremeans, 28, Cheshire. Bretton Stutes, 23, Gallipolis, and Kelsey Blackburn, 23, Gallipolis. Daniel Day, 47, Bidwell, and LaDonna Day, 49, Bidwell. Jermiah McGuire, 36, Crown City, and Casie Dunaway, 31, Crown City. Jason Roberts, 37, Gallipolis, and Christy Johnson, 34, Gallipolis. Kenneth Drummond Jr., 36, Gallipolis, and Randi Cross, 27, Gallipolis. Jacob Shockey, 22, Rio Grande, and Amanda Eddy, 21, Rio Grande. Michael Justus, 61, Vinton, and Sharon Stapleton, 51, Vinton. James Cunningham, 25, Gallipolis, and Krystal Seagraves, 22, Oak Hill. Francis Solley, 46, Cheshire, and Christina Yohey, 42, Cheshire. James Fetterly, 74, Gallipolis, and Roben Jones, 62, Gallipolis.

