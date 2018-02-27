Power outage at Gallia Academy

CENTENARY — Gallia Academy High School was closed on Tuesday due to an internal electrical problem discovered that morning.

According to Principal Josh Donley, the issue has since been resolved and school will resume Wednesday according to schedule.

“We’re up and running now and we hope to be up and running for the rest of the year with no problems, but we’ll take it one day at a time,” said Donley. “It was just our school, it’s not a district problem. If things were to go bad, basically we would be without power which is more of a hindrance than a safety concern. If the power goes out again we will have emergency lighting and it will just be an inconvenience.”

Superintendent Craig Wright worked with American Electric Power and Crisenberry Electric to resolve the issue quickly. According to Wright, the issue involved a bad ground with a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) that tripped the main electrical box.

“We worked in conjunction with AEP and Crisenberry Electric to get it back up and running and we’re hopeful we resolved the issue there. They were very quick to respond and give aid,” said Wright. “We feel it’s going to be a non-issue moving forward, we got it taken care of this morning.”

According to Wright, the cause of the trip is undetermined at this point. While it was quickly repaired, it is possible to occur again.

“They’re not really sure why it went down. They know in the past there have been similar problems, he compared our situation to Mason County Schools,” said Wright. “It could be in the breaker, and he said there is no way of truly telling unless it happens again and there is frequency with it, and if there is, there’s a way to bypass that and replace the breaker itself.”

Gallia Academy was without power due to an issue in the breaker system. The power has been restored and classes will resume according to schedule. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0062.jpg Gallia Academy was without power due to an issue in the breaker system. The power has been restored and classes will resume according to schedule. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

