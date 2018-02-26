Inmate recovered on Saturday

GALLIPOLIS — A jail diversion inmate has been recovered after reportedly walking away from Gallipolis Behavioral Health Care Clinic.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regarding the male who reportedly walked away from the Gallipolis Behavioral Health Care Clinic (formerly Woodland Centers) in Gallia County on Saturday, Feb. 24.

“Jason Steele Jr., age 18, of Jackson County, Ohio was committed into the Gallipolis Behavioral Health Care Clinic as a jail diversion by Jackson County and is in their custody for a drug offense. It was reported to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Steele fled the facility at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018.”

The Jackson County sheriff’s Office worked with the Gallia Sheriff’s Office to locate Steele, who was taken back into custody by Gallia deputies late Saturday evening. After being taken back into custody, Steele was transported back to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.