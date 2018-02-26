One arrested in search warrant

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer recently released information about a search warrant that was served just before midnight on Feb. 24, resulting in the arrest of one.

The warrant was obtained through investigations by the Gallipolis Police Department and the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs with the assistance of Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren.

The search warrant was served by the Gallipolis City Police Department and the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs at a residence in the 1100-block of Second Avenue, Gallipolis. After securing the residence officers completed a search of the premises. Several items of contraband were seized which included suspected crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, suboxone as well as digital scales.

Task Force Agents arrested Richard E. Henderson, 48, of the residence, on a bond violation through Gallia County Common Pleas Court where his bond was revoked. Henderson is currently incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail.

The case will be presented to the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office for future grand jury considerations.

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission’s Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs was formed in September 2013 and is comprised of officers from the Gallipolis City and Middleport Police Departments, Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices and The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Criminal prosecutions and legal assistance are rendered by the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutor Offices who are members of the Task Force as well.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_web1_Tribune-25-10.jpg