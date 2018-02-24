Historic floods in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS — With flood waters on the rise, many have speculated how the current height of the Ohio River and surrounding tributaries compare to floods of the past.

A stone pillar located in the Gallipolis City Park has multiple markings on it, dating multiple flood events and how high the waters rose.

According to the National Weather Service’s website, a record flood was noted at 62.8 feet in March of 1913. At 60 feet of water, most of the Ohio River basin is under water up to one mile from its shores. For reference, this particular flood event is marked on the stone pillar and is higher than the average man’s head. Not only would surrounding areas be under water, but all of Gallipolis as well.

The current predictions for the upcoming flood event are around 47 feet, not even among the top 10 historic crests on record for Gallipolis.

If the latest predictions of 47 feet hold true, several portions of Ohio 7 will be underwater, as will many roadways adjacent to Racoon Creek and Simms Creek in the west end of the county. The Chickamauga Creek that surrounds the southern end of Gallipolis will have left its banks covering roads, as will sections of Ohio 218 in Thivener.

The stone pillar marks two other major flood events; 63 feet in February of 1834 and 53 feet in in 1901, all of which are in the top ten recorded floods of the Ohio at Gallipolis.

As with the weather, these crest predictions are subject to change.

Many historic floods have hit Gallipolis, and they are remembered by a stone pillar in the City Park showing the depth of those floods. The upcoming flood is predicted to remain about five feet below these. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_index.jpg Many historic floods have hit Gallipolis, and they are remembered by a stone pillar in the City Park showing the depth of those floods. The upcoming flood is predicted to remain about five feet below these. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.