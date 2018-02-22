Coming back for round two

OHIO VALLEY — A week ago, many in the tri-county area were preparing for the worst river flood in more than a decade, and now, it seems businesses and residents are doing it again. This rinse-and-repeat forecast will likely be felt across the region in the coming days.

Trucks and trailers were parked along Main Street in Pomeroy on Thursday as businesses, which had just moved out a week ago, moved out additional items.

The extra move out is due to the forecast for a second round of flooding along the Ohio River which is projected as nearly four feet higher than the crest this past weekend.

“The Meigs County Emergency Management Agency is currently working with multiple agencies to prepare for a second round of expected Ohio River flooding which will occur over the weekend,” read a statement from Meigs EMA Director Jamie Jones on Thursday.

“At the current time the National Weather Service is predicting the Ohio River will reach minor flood stage on Saturday, Feb. 24 and continue to rise until cresting sometime between Monday, Feb. 26 and Tuesday, Feb. 27. The current estimated crest at the Belleville Locks and Dams is 46 feet, Racine Locks and Dams is 50.5 feet and Pomeroy at 54.1 feet. Anyone in low areas should begin preparations to protect their property for the impending flood activity which will strike our county,” the statement continued.

Remember as waters rise DO NOT DRIVE through high water areas, reminded Jones.

A crest of 50.5 feet at the Racine Lock would be the highest recorded at the Lock since it was put in place in the 1960s. The current record crest at the Racine Lock is 50.23 feet on Sept. 20, 2004.

The projected crest of 46 feet top that of Sept. 19, 2004 at Belleville when the river crested at 45.80 feet.

The projected 54.1 feet in Pomeroy would be nearly two feet over the 2004 crest of 52.20 feet, and nearly four feet over the crest of 50.4 feet from last weekend.

In Point Pleasant, the latest river crest prediction is at 48.5 feet late Monday into Tuesday. The crest was at 46.4 feet earlier this week, prior to the water receding. Flood stage at Point Pleasant is 40 feet. The latest river crest prediction at the R.C. Byrd Locks and Dam is 53.5 feet, late Monday into Tuesday. The crest was just under 51.45 feet earlier this week, prior to the water receding. Flood stage at R.C. Byrd is 50 feet.

To monitor local river levels go to http://water.weather.gov/ahps/ and select the location you would like to monitor.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

