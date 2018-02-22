CPR discusses drug abuse prevention fair

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery gathered at the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services building Thursday afternoon to discuss the potential of having a substance abuse awareness and prevention event in Gallipolis City Park in April.

The event has loosely been slated for Saturday, April 21.

Members of the Gallipolis Neighborhood Watch as well as Gallipolis Rotary, Holzer Health System, Health Recovery Services and the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMHS board were present. Some group members felt the event should have a “fair-like” feel with informational tables present for visitors to engage with area organizations to discuss and learn about the opioid epidemic and other substance abuse challenges posed to the area. While a variety of ideas were given consideration, all agreed the event should be geared towards focusing on drug prevention efforts and attracting youth of all ages.

Group members brainstormed character and superhero attractions while also considering potential area musical acts. Simple food service options are being considered for the event. Members have loosely agreed to hold the event at 11 a.m. with the length as yet to be determined. Student leader speakers were considered as well as substance abuse prevention authorities. Members seek to unify groups of all kinds in a communal demonstration against drug abuse.

The CPR coalition consists of area nonprofits such as God’s Hands at Work, the Field of Hope Community Campus, as well as behavioral health organizations such as Wing Haven, Health Recovery Services, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office, Gallipolis Neighborhood Watch, Holzer Health System, Gallipolis City Commission, the Gallia County Health Department and more. With the goal of fighting drug abuse in Gallia, the group commonly meets the second Monday of the month at noon in various rooms at Holzer Medical Center. The group can be reached at its Facebook page.

Contact CPR Treasurer Marvin Vanderberg at Longshot0181@msn.com for more information, to share ideas or to become involved with the coming event.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

