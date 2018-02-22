GAHS student selected for special honor

CENTENARY — A Gallia Academy senior has received a special honor in his field.

According to Nattalie Phillips, vocal music director at Gallia Academy High School, Taae Hamid has received one of three full tuition scholarships given to musicians at Ohio Universities’ Honors Tutorial College program.

“He brings a good name to Gallia Academy. It is a huge honor for a music student to receive a full tuition scholarship because they are very hard to come by in our field,” said Phillips. “Taae is an outstanding student musician, he is one of the best musicians I’ve ever had. He practices five hours a day, and he is not asked to do that, he does it on his own free will. His work ethic is greater than almost any student I’ve ever encountered.”

70 students are admitted into the honors tutorial college program at OU each year, making it a competitive admission process. Hamid was not only accepted into the program but was also awarded a Ohio Premier Scholarship, which was only given to three musical students at OU.

“I’m hoping that I can get to the doctorate level and teach high level piano,” said Hamid.

He explained that the program is still a four-year degree, but does not require students to take general education classes. Instead he will begin immediately with classes in his field and will receive one-on-one instruction with a professor throughout each semester. He will study piano while at OU.

When discussing how the music program has helped him, he explained how the teachers gave him opportunities to overcome his obstacles.

“I’ve had a lot of performance opportunities that has helped me with anxiety and things,” said Hamid. “I also perform outside of school at church and other places.”

“He was self taught for years. He is self guided, self directed, and self motivated,” said Phillips. “I think if every young musician could look at him as an example, all of our music programs would be better. He is the model student and he deserves this more than anybody I can think of, he is finally seeing the fruits of his labor.”

Regarding advice Hamid would give to upcoming students and musicians, Taae has this advice.

“Just do what you love and don’t care what other people think.”

Taae Hamid has been awarded one of three full tuition scholarships as a musician to Ohio University’s Honors Tutorial Program to study piano. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_IMG_7578.jpg Taae Hamid has been awarded one of three full tuition scholarships as a musician to Ohio University’s Honors Tutorial Program to study piano. Courtesy|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

