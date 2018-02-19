High water rescues in Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallipolis Fire Department responded to two separate high water rescues over the weekend.

The first occurred Sunday afternoon on Ohio 7 between State Route 218 and Gallipolis when a vehicle reportedly drove into flooded waters when the vehicle stalled.

According to Chief Keith Elliot of GFD, the vehicle was occupied by two adults and two children. While the flood water was deep enough to strand a vehicle, it was not deep enough to launch the department’s water rescue boat, so firemen had to wade into the waters while secured with ropes. Volunteers then secured the occupants of the vehicle and brought them to dry ground.

Because of the distance into the flood waters and the depth, the vehicle had to be left for the time being where it remains at press time.

The second high water rescue occurred on Ohio 7 North near Kyger Creek Power Plant, where a box truck had entered the waters and was in need of rescue. GFD volunteers responded to the scene with a delayed response due to circumnavigating flooded roads in order to respond to the scene.

According to Elliot, the vehicle was submerged up to the hood in water, approximately 8 feet deep. “Road closed / high water signs” were posted in the area, Elliot said. The water rescue boat was deployed for this rescue, and the truck was removed from the flood waters.

“The (road closed) signs are there for a reason. When they say that the road is closed, the road is closed. It’s not safe to drive on the road. It’s not worth risking your life or even the life of the firefighters and rescue people that have to come and save you after you’ve done something like that. It’s not worth the risk,” said Elliot. “The ultimate risk is drowning. It’s one thing to lose your vehicle in high water, but if you get into high water, especially swift water, then it can actually float your vehicle into an area where the water is even deeper and as the vehicle continues to sink you could actually drown.”

Gallipolis Fire Department responded to Ohio 7 near Ohio 218 in order to rescue four occupants of a flooded vehicle. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_IMG_5796.jpg Gallipolis Fire Department responded to Ohio 7 near Ohio 218 in order to rescue four occupants of a flooded vehicle. Keith Wilson|Courtesy

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

