Flooding in Gallia County

The Racoon Creek at Ohio 218 has flood waters almost up to the roadway.

Racoon Creek near Racoon Road in Clay Township has covered over many fields, turning what was rows of corn into a temporary lake.

Many back roads are just like this section of Racoon Road, impassible with flood waters. Motorists should avoid driving through any depth of flooding.

Ohio 218 is almost impassible as waters rise near Lovers Lane, covering most of the roadway.

The vehicle from the high water rescue on Sunday Afternoon remains in flood waters as it was unsafe to remove.

Neighborhood Road is nearly flooded at the junction with Ohio 218.

The lower end of Gallipolis is also flooded at the Chickamauga Creek.

Some citizens took advantage of the flood waters to enjoy some paddleboating near Burkhart Lane.

The Ohio River is on its way down, despite being only feet from First Avenue in the city.

A view of Gallipolis Island from the intersection of First Avenue and Pine Street, completely submerged in the flood waters.

Spruce Street Extension is experiencing significant flooding as the Chickamauga Creek flooded the bridge.