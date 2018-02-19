Posted on by

Flooding in Gallia County


The Racoon Creek at Ohio 218 has flood waters almost up to the roadway.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Racoon Creek near Racoon Road in Clay Township has covered over many fields, turning what was rows of corn into a temporary lake.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Many back roads are just like this section of Racoon Road, impassible with flood waters. Motorists should avoid driving through any depth of flooding.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Ohio 218 is almost impassible as waters rise near Lovers Lane, covering most of the roadway.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

The vehicle from the high water rescue on Sunday Afternoon remains in flood waters as it was unsafe to remove.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Neighborhood Road is nearly flooded at the junction with Ohio 218.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

The lower end of Gallipolis is also flooded at the Chickamauga Creek.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Some citizens took advantage of the flood waters to enjoy some paddleboating near Burkhart Lane.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

The Ohio River is on its way down, despite being only feet from First Avenue in the city.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

A view of Gallipolis Island from the intersection of First Avenue and Pine Street, completely submerged in the flood waters.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Spruce Street Extension is experiencing significant flooding as the Chickamauga Creek flooded the bridge.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

The Racoon Creek at Ohio 218 has flood waters almost up to the roadway.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0021.jpgThe Racoon Creek at Ohio 218 has flood waters almost up to the roadway. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Racoon Creek near Racoon Road in Clay Township has covered over many fields, turning what was rows of corn into a temporary lake.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0032-1.jpgRacoon Creek near Racoon Road in Clay Township has covered over many fields, turning what was rows of corn into a temporary lake. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Many back roads are just like this section of Racoon Road, impassible with flood waters. Motorists should avoid driving through any depth of flooding.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0040.jpgMany back roads are just like this section of Racoon Road, impassible with flood waters. Motorists should avoid driving through any depth of flooding. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Ohio 218 is almost impassible as waters rise near Lovers Lane, covering most of the roadway.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0054.jpgOhio 218 is almost impassible as waters rise near Lovers Lane, covering most of the roadway. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

The vehicle from the high water rescue on Sunday Afternoon remains in flood waters as it was unsafe to remove.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0078.jpgThe vehicle from the high water rescue on Sunday Afternoon remains in flood waters as it was unsafe to remove. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Neighborhood Road is nearly flooded at the junction with Ohio 218.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0096.jpgNeighborhood Road is nearly flooded at the junction with Ohio 218. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

The lower end of Gallipolis is also flooded at the Chickamauga Creek.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0100.jpgThe lower end of Gallipolis is also flooded at the Chickamauga Creek. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Some citizens took advantage of the flood waters to enjoy some paddleboating near Burkhart Lane.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0106.jpgSome citizens took advantage of the flood waters to enjoy some paddleboating near Burkhart Lane. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

The Ohio River is on its way down, despite being only feet from First Avenue in the city.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0114.jpgThe Ohio River is on its way down, despite being only feet from First Avenue in the city. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

A view of Gallipolis Island from the intersection of First Avenue and Pine Street, completely submerged in the flood waters.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0124.jpgA view of Gallipolis Island from the intersection of First Avenue and Pine Street, completely submerged in the flood waters. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Spruce Street Extension is experiencing significant flooding as the Chickamauga Creek flooded the bridge.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0134.jpgSpruce Street Extension is experiencing significant flooding as the Chickamauga Creek flooded the bridge. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

