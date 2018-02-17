Gallia Democrats to host candidates

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Democratic Party will be holding its annual chili dinner Feb. 26 at the AMVETS Post 23 in Gallipolis and play host multiple candidates running for various levels of government for the public to engage.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. with donations accepted. Members of the public are invited to hear and listen to democratic candidates running in this May’s primary election.

According to Gallia Democratic Party Chairperson Carole Roush, candidates to potentially appear include Ohio State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Joe Schiavoni, past Ohio Attorney General, Solicitor General and Treasurer and gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray may make an appearance or his running mate Betty Sutton, US Representative 6th Congressional District Candidate Shawna Roberts, 17th State Senate district candidate Scott Dailey, State Auditor Candidate Zack Space and 93rd district State Representative Candidate James Rumley. Gallia candidates running for county office include county commissioner candidate Randy Adkins and county auditor candidate Jennifer Sipple.

Space and Schiavoni have both appeared in Gallia to speak to area residents in past months. Schiavoni met with Gallia Democrats at a previous dinner event and Space met with school leaders in the area to discuss education’s future.

“The Progressive Alliance of Gallia County will be setting up a voter registration and absentee ballot booth in the room that night,” said Roush. “They gathered 400 strong in two weeks, this grassroots group in Gallia County.”

Chili, hotdogs, desserts and other items are expected to be served.

Rumley seeks to unseat incumbent Ryan Smith as state representative. Roberts seeks to unseat US Representative Bill Johnson. Adkins seeks to unseat incumbent County Commissioner Harold Montgomery and Sipple seeks to unseat incumbent Auditor Larry Betz.

Among local candidates running, local options to be brought before voters ask Gallipolis residents to consider allowing the Robbie’s BP on the southwest side of town to have Sunday beer sales. Clark’s Pump-N-Shop is also asking Rio Grande residents to consider allowing it to also sell beer on Sundays.

