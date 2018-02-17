Learning to work on the wheels

RIO GRANDE — The ability to drive is a foundational aspect to life in Gallia County. With the operation of automobiles, service and maintenance of those cars becomes an important aspect of the local economy. Buckeye Hills Career Center trains and prepares students to do just that – repair and service cars.

In the Transportation Academy there are three different programs that train students to work in various fields from the farm to the garage. Agricultural and Diesel Mechanics is a program that trains students for work in a wide variety of areas, particularly occupations having to do with agricultural and industrial diesel engines.

“They learn a basic set of skills rather than a concentrated set. We work on cars, we paint, we do some auto-body, we do some welding, stick and mig, and do everything in between basically,” said instructor Randy Hamilton. “Most of my students that want to do this wind up in a starter or entry level mechanics job, regardless of whether it’s auto or (agricultural) or equipment, it’s all around.”

Students are taught to work on diesel engines, as well as small engines found in equipment such as lawn mowers and weed eaters. Hamilton adds the emphasis on gas engines because many old diesel mechanics weren’t taught to, and struggle to repair a lawn mower because of the differences between gas and diesel engines.

“I like trucks, and a little bit of tractors. I want a degree in (agriculture) since I want to go to (Universal Technical Institute) in Chicago and be a diesel technician,” said Lee Gau. “My favorite part is the memories you make and the friends you make.”

Students not only have the chance to learn about diesel and agricultural mechanics, there are also programs designed to train students to service and maintain automobiles. Auto Service Technology teaches students to inspect, diagnose, and repair the electrical, mechanical, and auxiliary systems of a car. Students learn this trade by working in labs with hands on experience diagnosing vehicles and repairing them.

“I like cars, it’s been my whole life. Hopefully in the future I can use my training to help people in the community,” said Damian Preston.

“I’ve grown up around vehicles my whole life, I want to make my career in it,” said Aaron Causey.

The Auto Service Technology program is certified by the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), which also certifies mechanics and garages.

The third program in the transportation academy in Auto Collision Technology, which trains students to repair body work and paint. Students are taught the skills necessary to weld, metal repair, straighten frames, painting, and automotive refinishing.

Students receive hands on education in this field as well as time in the classroom learning about modern techniques and habits of the trade.

“I want to learn how to do body work and all that stuff, I want to learn how to fix cars and how to paint,” said Jason Cain. “I want to get a job in auto collision after high school.”

In all three of these areas students will graduate high school with the ability to enter the job field working with their hands. As with all programs at BHCC, these take two years to complete. Sophomore students that want to enter the program as juniors should contact the school at 740-245-5334 or visit their website at www.buckeyehills.net.

Two students work to diagnose an electrical problem under the hood a Ford truck. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0480.jpg Two students work to diagnose an electrical problem under the hood a Ford truck. Morgan McKinniss|OVP Jason Cain works to secure the frame of a truck to a special rig that can straighten out a bent frame, a necessary skill for students in auto collision. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0495.jpg Jason Cain works to secure the frame of a truck to a special rig that can straighten out a bent frame, a necessary skill for students in auto collision. Morgan McKinniss|OVP Lee Gau works to repair a problem with this tractor’s diesel engine in Agricultural and Diesel Mechanics. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0502.jpg Lee Gau works to repair a problem with this tractor’s diesel engine in Agricultural and Diesel Mechanics. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

‘Transportation Academy’ turns out future mechanics

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.