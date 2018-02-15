Theft suspect in custody

WALNUT TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to an investigation which is being conducted by his agency in Walnut Township which has resulted in the arrest of one.

Champlin said that at approximately 10:28 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received a call in regards to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Harvey Road. While responding to the call for service, an alert deputy was able to locate the vehicle described by the caller. As a result of the investigative process, deputies and investigators were able to determine that at least one of the occupants of the vehicle had reportedly entered into an outbuilding on Harvey Road and removed property from the outbuilding. Currently, one male is in custody as a result of this investigation. Steven E. Miller, 52, of Patriot, has been arrested and is currently charged with a theft offense. Further charges are pending consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office.

“This investigation is yet another example of how an alert neighbor recognizing that something was not right in their neighborhood and having good communications with our office has taken a bad guy off the street and prevented the victimization of one of our citizens,” said Champlin. “I am proud of our deputy for his quick response to this call for service and his ability to locate the suspect(s) before they could flee the area.”

Miller http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_MIller.jpg Miller