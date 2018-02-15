Gallia honors Westerville

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis In Lights committee has sought to honor the lives of two police officers who were killed while on duty Saturday in Westerville.

One member of the GIL committee, Randy Finney, was in Columbus this week and saw blue everywhere in response to the shootings.

“I was in Columbus yesterday and the folks up there were putting the blue lights up in their communities supporting the officers,” said Finney. “Our law enforcement community is a tight knit community and we want to support them.”

Late Wednesday, a tree with blue light balls was turned back on in City Park to show support for the law enforcement community and the community of Westerville as they mourn the loss of two officers.

“Our community is coming together here lately and it’s important to show that we do care,” said Finney.

The tree is located on the First Avenue side of the City Park near the flood memorials and will be turned on until Saturday.

“In the law enforcement business we never know what call is going to be our last call. No matter the severity of the call at the time it comes into the dispatch,” Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin said. “We know we live in a volatile society, any call can be dangerous. One of the things that has been a major want of mine is for our law enforcement community to come together with our community to do battle against the drug epidemic and crime in general. So to see our community embracing the actions in Westerville is very touching to me and humbling to know that we are sending that type of support on in an outward display.”

