Local chapters to celebrate National FFA Week

GALLIA COUNTY — Future Farmers of America (FFA) students from Gallia Academy, South Gallia, and River Valley high schools are celebrating National FFA Week starting Feb 17.

Each chapter was invited to the Gallia County Courthouse on Thursday so the county commissioners could commemorate the occasion.

“We wanted to recognize and celebrate National FFA Week with them,” said Commissioner Harold Montgomery.

Each of the three chapters will be celebrating in their own way. The Gallipolis chapter plans to do something unique for the first time.

“The Gallipolis FFA chapter this year, for the first time ever, is taking what we learn in class and hosting our own quality assurance in the high school, which is a seminar where we teach young kids about taking animals to the fair and what they need to know,” said Jonas McCreedy. “National FFA Week is a week where we honor all the things FFA does for our community and the kids that are in the FFA and how it affects them as they go on through life, get out of the FFA and into the world. It gives them skills to carry on.”

South Gallia will be doing something different, and that is promoting the values of FFA to their fellow students and community.

“It’s important that we celebrate FFA week to raise awareness on how important agriculture is in our community as well as our country, and so we tell everybody about agriculture and FFA and try and get new members for next year,” said Riley Sanders, FFA president at South Gallia.

River Valley also celebrates the national occasion by sharing FFA values and ideas with fellow students. According to Jenna Burke, president of the River Valley FFA, they will be having events and activities throughout the week.

“During FFA week we get the whole school involved, not just our FFA chapter. So FFA week really brings awareness to the rest of our students at River Valley. We host games throughout the week, do some things related to FFA, and we get the teachers involved too, its a really good week for the whole school,” said Burke.

National FFA Week is always celebrated on the week of George Washington’s birthday, as he gave the initial land grant to start the FFA.

Front row, from left: Jenna Burke, RVHS, Kaylee Schultz, RVHS, Riley Sanders, SGHS, Chad Bostic, SGHS, David Smith, commissioner, Jonas McCreedy, GAHS, and Katherine Dickson, GAHS advisor. Back row, from left: Matthew Huck, RVHS advisor, Dave Pope, SGHS Advisor, Harold Montgomery, commissioner, and Brent Saunders, commissioner. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_FFA-week.jpg Front row, from left: Jenna Burke, RVHS, Kaylee Schultz, RVHS, Riley Sanders, SGHS, Chad Bostic, SGHS, David Smith, commissioner, Jonas McCreedy, GAHS, and Katherine Dickson, GAHS advisor. Back row, from left: Matthew Huck, RVHS advisor, Dave Pope, SGHS Advisor, Harold Montgomery, commissioner, and Brent Saunders, commissioner. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

