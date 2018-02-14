Emergency HEAP continues through March 31

OHIO VALLEY — The Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency is reminding customers that it still has assistance for heating utilities with its Winter HEAP program to assist customers with their main heating utility and/or furnace repair.

Gallia Meigs C.A.A.’s Emergency HEAP Program started on Nov. 1, 2017, and will continue through March 31. All clients can contact the agency through the new automated system for making appointments. The busiest time of day to call is the mornings, and if you wait until the afternoon or later, customers are saying it is easier. The IVR System, (Interactive Voice Response System), gives customers access 7 days a week/24 hours a day for making their appointment by phoning in. The new number is toll free, 1-866-409-1361. The agency is hoping that all customers find this to be a great tool in helping schedule an appointment. Customers will have to have their social security number or client number and gas and electric account number in order to make an appointment. However, please note, an appointment may not extend a scheduled utility shut-off. And always wait until the end of the recording to receive your confirmation number. Without a confirmation number, your appointment has not been made.

Emergency HEAP provides assistance to households that have had utilities disconnected, face the threat of disconnection, or have 25 percent or less supply of bulk fuel, or less than 10 day supply of wood or coal. The program allows a one-time payment per heating season to restore or retain home heating. The potential dollar amount will be up to $175 for regulated utilities, up to $550 for unregulated utilities, up to $450 for wood, coal or pellets and up to $750 for propane/fuel oil, etc., and up to eight cylinders of propane.

The income guidelines for Regular HEAP and Emergency HEAP are the same. However, Regular HEAP requires the previous 12 months income while the past three months income is acceptable for Emergency HEAP. The 12-month period or three-month period for the help is determined from date of application making it possible for some with decreased income during these periods to qualify later in the program. Examples of these types of situations could occur from layoff, strike, retirement, disability or death of a spouse or household member. Documentation verifying ALL household income must be provided when applying for HEAP. Child Support must be verified, for the last three months and up to five days from your appointment. Also a copy of the applicant’s most recent gas/electric bill is required. It is also required that you provide social security cards, for all household members. You will also be asked for proof of landlord, including address and phone number. If the grandparents have custody of the children in the home, we will need the custody papers also.

The following income levels by household size should be used to determine eligibility. These income guidelines represent the 175 percent calculation and are revised annually. Allowable annual income for a one person household is $21,105; two persons, $28,420; three persons, $35,735; four persons, $43,050; five persons, $50,365; and six persons, $57,680; seven persons, $64,995; eight persons, $72,310. Households with more than eight members should add an additional $1,828 per member to the yearly income.

Both Emergency HEAP and Regular HEAP applications will be completed at both (2) offices; Central Office, Gallia County at 8010 North State Route 7, Cheshire or the Meigs County Office at 1369 Powell Street, Middleport. Appointments will be made by our IVR System, appointment times will range from 9-10:30 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. We will see the first nine walk-in at our Cheshire office and the first three walk-ins at our Middleport office Monday through Friday.

Required Documents:

• Proof of Gross Income for Everyone in the Household for the Past 3 months • Wages: Weekly – Last 13 paystubs/ Biweekly – last 7 paystubs

• Utility Allowance/Lease

• SS/SSI/SSD – Bank Statement or Current Award Letter

• PERSNAJSERS/PENSION – Copy of Current Award Letter

• College Student- Financial Aid Documents (Refund Page)

• OWF/TANFIDA- Print Out of the Last 3 Months or Bank Statement

• Child Support, Ordered to Pay or Receive, Print Out (documented proof for the last 3 months, verification of whether receiving or not)

• Social Security Cards for Everyone in the Household

• Current Heating Bill or Statement (Columbia Gas/Knox, Propane, Fuel Oil, Coal, or Wood)

• Current Electric Bill (AEP or Buckeye)

• If you pay out of pocket for HEALTH INSURANCE, documented proof for 3 months o Aflac, AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc.

• Medicaid Card or Case Number (if applicable)

• Landlords Name, Address, and Phone Number (if renting)

FOR APPOINTMENT CALL 1-866-409-1361

Information provided by Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency.