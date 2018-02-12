One arrested in Greenfield theft investigation

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin reported one man was recently taken into custody as part of an investigation of a breaking and entering, resulting in thefts, in the Greenfield Township area over the past few weeks.

Champlin states that investigators are continuing their investigation, however, one male is in custody at the current time. William Tribble Jr., 24, of Greenfield Township, is currently being held in the Gallia County Jail and is charged with breaking and entering as a result of this investigation.

“Deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Kokeen Road home of William Tribble, Jr., earlier this week and as a result of that search warrant, a large quantity of stolen property was recovered,” said Champlin. “I am thankful for the diligent work of the deputies and investigators who have worked tirelessly to seek justice in this case for our hardworking citizens who have been a victim of these criminal acts. As of the time of this statement, we are continuing our investigation and communicating with our victims to ensure that our case is thorough and complete. We would ask anyone who has any additional information regarding this investigation, please contact our office at 740-446-1221.”