River levels on the rise

With heavy precipitation and high levels of ground saturation, water levels on the Ohio River are on the rise and expected to crest just under 40 feet at the Kanawha River junction. As with any weather prediction, the results can very. Here, a gull glides along the Riverfront at Gallipolis on Monday as the water’s edge creeps closer.

