House fire in Guyan Township

CROWN CITY — Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 12, a fire was reported at the residence in the 1100-block of Berry Road in Guyan Township, according to Gallia County 911.

District 2 Fire Department responded to the call with Crown City Fire Department alerted for additional manpower and water.

According to Jason Weaver, chief at District 2, the residence was occupied by two adults and two dogs, all of whom made it out of the structure.

“There were smoke detectors in the home that woke them up and saved them, or they might not have made it out,” said Weaver.

Weaver explained the structure is a total loss and a definite cause is still under investigation.

“Nothing seems suspicious, but it’s still under investigation. Right now it seems accidental,” said Weaver.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

