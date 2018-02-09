Honors in American History, government

BIDWELL — Several River Valley High School students have earned recognition for their knowledge in American History and government.

Thursday, juniors and seniors gathered in the auditorium to recognize Will Edgar, senior, Sharla Moody, senior, Ethan Browning, junior, and Julia Nutter, junior for being the top four in the school on the American Legion’s Americanism and Government test.

“It’s really exciting that this year we have four students recognized at the district level and one student who placed at the state level,” said Principal TR Edwards.

The test is sponsored by local American Legion Post 161 of Vinton, which focuses on veterans first, then community and schools. The test is a program to promote American history in the schools, and state finalists are awarded with a five day all expenses paid trip to Washington D.C., Gettysburg, and other historic sites.

“If you don’t learn, you can’t test. So somebody has been teaching and we appreciate that,” said Post 161 Commander Bob McCarley.

“Julia is just a really good example of what this school is all about,” said Legion Auxiliary member Mary Stine.

Post 161 and the auxiliary post gave additional prizes to Nutter for her achievement, covering all of the expenses and adding spending money for her trip in March.

“It’s a wonderful prize and I for one am very proud that we have someone from our district,” said Ruth Crutcher, district chair of Americanism. “I want to thank you all for taking the test, for doing your best, and I hope we are back down here next year for another state winner.”

According to District Commander John Hood, the test is taken by 55,000 students across 900 school districts in Ohio.

Nutter became emotional when accepting her award, saying “Thanks to all the teachers who have helped me get here, to my family, to everyone that has helped me.”

District Commander John Hood (left) of the American Legion presents a certificate of award to Julia Nutter (right) for placing as a state finalist. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0682-2-.jpg District Commander John Hood (left) of the American Legion presents a certificate of award to Julia Nutter (right) for placing as a state finalist. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.