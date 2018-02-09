Gallia primary candidates filed

GALLIPOLIS — With the deadline to apply for the Ohio primary election passed, six local party candidates have applied with no applying opponents to face in their respective spring races.

Republican Ryan Smith will be running again to hold onto his position as the Ohio 93rd district state representative. He will face Democrat James Rumley in November. Gallia County Auditor Larry Betz and Gallia County Commissioner Harold Montgomery, both Republicans, will also be running for their respective positions again. Democrat Jennifer Sipple will be running for a chance to unseat Betz and Democrat Randy Adkins seeks to unseat Montgomery in November.

According to the Gallia Board of Elections, local options to be brought before voters ask Gallipolis residents to consider allowing the Robbie’s BP on the southwest side of town to have Sunday beer sales. Clark’s Pump-N-Shop is also asking Rio Grande residents to consider allowing it to also sell beer on Sundays.

By Feb. 19, boards must certify sufficiency and validity of party candidate petitions along with local option petitions. Protests against such candidate petitions need be filed by 4 p.m. on Feb. 23, along with protests against local options.

Write-in candidates for May 8 primaries must file declarations of intent by 4 p.m. Forms for official ballots for the May 8 primaries must be certified by the Secretary of State to boards of elections by Feb. 27.

Protests against write-in candidates must be filed by 4 p.m., March 2. By March 9, boards of elections must have a program scheduled for instruction of precinct election officials. Absentee ballots for May must be ready by March 24. April 9 is the deadline for voter registration before the May primary.

Applications for absentee ballots need to be mailed for May primaries and be received by the boards of elections by noon, May 5. Nominating petitions for independent candidates for officers for which a primary election must be held must be filed by 4 p.m., May 7. May 8 is election day. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots, returned in person or by a method other than US Mail, must be received by the close of polls. Absentee ballots must be received by May 18 by boards of elections to be counted.