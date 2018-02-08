Illegal dumping of trash in Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — Local officials have been expending additional resources to deal with the problem of illegal dumping around the county.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin is eager to hold the public accountable for crimes committed; including dumping of waste.

“It is unfortunate that we have to expend the resources afforded to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office to hold people accountable for disposing of their waste on public and private properties throughout our beautiful county,” said Champlin. “With that said, we will pursue these investigations and prosecute these violators as we do any other criminal offender.”

Several incidents have increased as individuals have dumped private waste and trash along the backroads of Gallia County. One location that has been a longstanding problem is the Niday Farm on Ingalls Road. The farm was purchased by Vic Niday’s grandfather in 1904, and it remains a functioning farm to this day. According to Niday, his grandfather was dealing with illegal dumping of trash when he operated the farm.

“Trash makes everything look bad. It’s hard enough just keeping the farm up to have to go worrying about picking up trash,” said Niday. “We check it as best we can and we’ve called the game warden, he’s been good to help us. We’ve called the sheriff, most of the time he will check it out for us.”

The Niday’s have found everything dumped on their property from dead and living animals, garbage bags from people’s homes, tires, organic refuse, and more. Niday said he’s glad for the cleanup crews that the sheriff’s office operates in the area.

“Off and on they come through here with a crew of men and a trailer and pick up trash. People dump about everyday, some times of the year it’s worse,” said Niday.

The problem is one that Champlin is taking seriously, and one he hopes to resolve it efficiently.

“We have recently applied for a grant through the Ohio EPA for equipment and technology to strengthen our ability to investigate these types of crimes,” said Champlin.

The Gallia County Landfill at 497 Roush hollow Road has several free dump days on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon on the following days: March 17, June 16, September15, and December 15 that are free and open to any permanent resident in Gallia County. Call 740-388-9740 for further questions.

